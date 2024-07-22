Keanu Reeves Talks About THE BOOK OF ELSEWHERE and More Book News!
What a wild weekend it was, and today is a significant day for me, because today would be my brother’s birthday. So I’m feeling very emotionally drained and absolutely tired from a busy (but really wonderful) week. But you know, I do love a Monday. Lots of good things happen on Mondays, and I’m positive good things are coming. But you probably want me to get more specific about what good things are coming in the future. Okay. Let’s talk about some book things! That’s why we’re here.
Book Deals and Reveals
Monday’s bringing us a lot of cool cover reveals this week, including the cover of The Other People by C.B. Everett. This gothic thriller is out March 25, 2025.
Ursula K. Le Guin’s A Wizard of Earthsea is being adapted into a graphic novel by artist Fred Fordham, and here’s the cover! It’s publishing March 11, 2025 with Clarion Books.
The Christmas cover reveals keep coming! Here’s one for Meghan Quinn’s How My Neighbor Stole Christmas. Cosmpolitan is also sharing an excerpt from the upcoming Christmas novel. It’s out October 15, 2024.
Recently, Keanu Reeves sat down with the New York Times to discuss his first novel The Book of Elsewhere, which he co-wrote with sci-fi author China Miéville. The novel is out from Del Rey tomorrow!
Colin Firth has joined the cast of Prime Video’s upcoming series Young Sherlock. The series is inspired by Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels. Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, and Zine Tseng also star.
Royal reporter Omid Scobie’s debut novel is being adapted into a television series. Scobie will be teaming up with his coauthor Robin Benway and showrunner Emily Fox to adapt the forthcoming novel Royal Spin. No release date has been announced for the novel or the adaptation yet.
Saltburn filmmaker Emerald Fennell has announced that her next project will be a film adaptation of the classic novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë.
The New York Times made their list of the top 100 books of the 21st century, and now readers have responded with their picks for the best books of the last 24 years. Did your faves make the list?
The American Manga Awards nominees have been announced. An awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2024, just before the start of Anime NYC.
Book Riot Recommends
Hi, welcome to everyone’s favorite segment of Book Radar called Book Riot Recommends. This is where I’ll talk to you about all the books I’m reading, the books I’m loving, and the books I can’t wait to read and love in the near future. I think you’re going to love them too!
Prepare Your Shelves!
The Unmothers by Leslie J. Anderson (Quirk, August 6)
One thing I will say about Quirk books: along with a lot of their books just being amazing, I’m always blown away by the cover designs. I am so freaked out by this cover for The Unmothers, designed by Andie Reid. Like it almost freaked me out so much that I didn’t want to pick up this one, but then…I do kinda like being freaked out. So I picked it up anyway, and I’m glad I did.
Beyond its disturbing cover design, this folk horror novel features imagery that gave me the chills. The story follows journalist Marshall, who is mourning the untimely death of her husband. Hoping to give Marshall an easy assignment to focus on, her editor sends her to the small town of Raeford to investigate a strange rumor. A horse has reportedly given birth to a human baby. Everyone assumes the story is just a hoax. But when the bodies of a horse and a man are discovered dead in a field, Marshall knows something strange is going on in Raeford.
The Unmothers hits shelves everywhere at the beginning of August. So prepare your shelves and your hearts and minds right now, because this book has staying power. It will haunt your dreams for ages.
What I’m Reading This Week
Annie Bot by Sierra Greer
Grim Root by Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen
Here for the Wrong Reasons by Annabel Paulson and Lydia Wang
I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones
Monday Memes
