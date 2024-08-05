Britney Spears Biopic Based on THE WOMAN IN ME in the Works and More Book News!
Book Deals and Reveals
Here’s the cover of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ new book The ABCs of Democracy. The book, which features 26 illustrations by Shaniya Carrington, is out this fall from Grand Central Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
Did you, like me and everyone else on the planet, read The Woman in Me last year? Well, now Britney Spears’ memoir is being made into a biopic with Wicked director John M. Chu attached to develop the project.
Speaking of Wicked, Universal just revealed six brand new Wicked books, and here are the covers! All six new books, which include a coloring book, two Little Golden Books, and a replica of Elphaba’s ancient book of spells, are now available for preorder.
Reactor has shared the cover for the anniversary edition of Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke. This edition features a new introduction from V.E. Schwab, and it’s out October 22 from Bloomsbury Publishing. So soon!
Yes, we love keeping up with all of Oprah and Reese’s picks. But how are celebrity book club picks made? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the process.
Have you been wondering how many of The New York Times‘ 100 Best Books of the 21st Century are queer? Here’s a list of all the queer stories that made it on the list.
And if you’re wondering about the bookish trends we should expect in the near future, we’ve got you covered there. Here’s a look at all the trends in this year’s book deals.
2024 has been a good year for books, but has it been a good year for book covers? We’ve got a list of the best book covers of 2024 (so far)!
Book Riot Recommends
This is where I'll talk to you about all the books I'm reading, the books I'm loving, and the books I can't wait to read and love in the near future.
Prepare Your Shelves!
The Volcano Daughters by Gina María Balibrera (Pantheon, August 20)
There’s something so terribly exciting about a literary fiction debut. There’s so much potential and possibility, and when it’s as good as this one, so much excitement about what we can expect from the author next. But let’s live in the now. What we have coming out on August 20 is a novel that’s historical. It’s magical. It feels imaginative and fresh. So prepare your shelves, because this is a new author you’re going to want to pay attention to.
The Volcano Daughters follows the story of two sisters. It’s El Salvador in 1923, and Graciela is nine years old, living in an indigenous community on a volcano. But when she’s asked to become an oracle for a rising dictator, Graciela’s whole life changes. She is whisked away to the Capital where she meets Consuelo, her sister that she has never met. Consuelo was taken from her home before her sister Graciela was even born.
As the years pass, Graciela is horrified to realize that as the dictator’s oracle, she is unwittingly responsible for genocide. In the face of a bleak future in their home country, Graciela and Consuelo flee El Salvador and are separated, both assuming the other one is dead. The sisters go on to develop new and more hopeful lives for themselves in different parts of the world. Eventually, they find themselves to each other once more.
You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You won’t want this book to end. Prepare your shelves now!
What I’m Reading This Week
Little Eve by Catriona Ward
Sacrificial Animals by Kailee Pedersen
We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Coller Kroft
There is no Ethan by Anna Akbari
Ruin Road by Lamar Giles
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
That Summer Playlist I Warned You About
Summer is winding down, but this summer has been a vibe. And as promised, I’ve made a lil playlist for y’all that I think captures the vibe. Yes, I am hyping myself up like that. Enjooooooooy.
That's all the time we have for today, book friends. Thanks for reading!