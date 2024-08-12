Check Out Joey King in the New UGLIES Trailer and More Book News!
Happy Monday, book friends! What a weekend. I went to see the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, and, yes, Blake Lively’s costumes were as wacky and wild as they seemed in all of the production photos. Did it work for the character or did it not? Well, go see the movie and let me know what you think. In the meantime, let’s look ahead to all of the book things coming our way.
Book Deals and Reveals
Check out the cover of Nothing Bad Happens Here by Rachel Ekstrom Courage. This YA thriller hit shelves on April 22, 2025.
And here’s the cover of Open, Heaven by Seán Hewitt. This one’s out on April 15, 2025, from Alfred A. Knopf.
Joey King stars in the upcoming adaptation of the YA sci-fi novel Uglies by Scott Westerfield, and the trailer is out now! Uglies will be available to stream on Netflix on September 13.
Crunchyroll will soon be streaming an anime adaptation of fan-favorite romance manga Honey Lemon Soda by Mayu Murata. The series releases in January.
Wal-Mart has released a romance novel-inspired line of hot sauce. The set comes with five different spice levels including mild, medium, hot, flaming, and burning.
Pulitzer Prize winner Adam Johnson will be publishing his new novel The Wayfinder with the Farrar, Straus, and Giroux imprint, MCD Books. MCD says that the book “tells the story of a young girl who leaves her remote island home to travel across the Pacific to the heart of the Tongan Empire to forge a new fate for herself and her people.” The book will be out in fall 2025.
Julie Clark’s thriller The Ghostwriter is coming out in June 2025 from Sourcebooks’ Landmark imprint. The book follows “a struggling ghostwriter who is hired to finish her legendary father’s last book—a story that will finally force him to tell the truth about the murders that have haunted their family for 50 years.”
Here are the books that were most popular on Goodreads last week. Unsurprisingly, Colleen Hoover is back in the top five, following the release of the film adaptation of It Ends With Us.
Book Riot Recommends
This is where I'll talk to you about all the books I'm reading, the books I'm loving, and the books I can't wait to read and love in the near future.
Prepare Your Shelves!
We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Koller Croft (Berkley, August 20)
Friends, I’m reading this book right now, and I’m having so much fun with it! From the very first page, I was hooked. I mean, check out this first line: “I should have known the party was over when she casually suggested killing my husband back in 1981.” Intrigued? I was too. Prepare your shelves, because this one’s coming at you next week.
We Love the Nightlife starts in London in the late ’70s, where vampire Nicola meets American Amber on the dance floor. Taken in by Amber’s vibrant personality, Nicola offers the woman the gift of eternal life. But 50 years later, Nicola and Amber’s friendship is strained. Amber wants out, but leaving a vampire behind is no easy task. Especially when others who have tried have all ended up dead.
Vampires. Toxic friendships that span decades. This book was kinda giving me Interview with the Vampire vibes from the jump. And honestly, that’s the highest compliment you could give a vampire book. Want to check it out for yourself? It’s out from Berkley on August 20!
What I’m Reading This Week
You Will Never Be Me by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Secret Dead Club by Karen Strong
We Love the Nightlife by Rachel Coller Kroft
Ruin Road by Lamar Giles
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
Little Eve by Catriona Ward
Monday Memes
Well, it's time to go do the rest of Monday, everyone.