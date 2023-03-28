BOOK LOVERS by Emily Henry is Being Made Into a Movie!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Emily Henry is a household name for her bestselling romance novels Beach Read, People We Meet on Vacation, and Book Lovers, with her newest novel, Happy Place, coming out in April. Fans will rejoice to hear that one of her novels is getting the feature film treatment: the movie rights for Book Lovers have been sold to Lia Buman’s Tango production company.

As the title suggests, Book Lovers is a reader’s romance: it follows Nora, a literary agent, and Charlie, an editor — but sharing the same industry is about all they have in common. When a series of coincidences keeps pushing them together, their antagonistic banter might just reveal more about themselves than they intended.

Sarah Hayward, writer for Girls and Modern Love will be writing the movie script.

About the movie adaptation, Emily Henry said,

“I’m ecstatic to be teaming up with Sarah and Tango to bring Book Lovers to life. My greatest hope for this project has always been to find a home for it among people who not only love, respect, and understand the romantic comedy genre, but also have that same love and respect for its audience. The film couldn’t have landed in better hands. It’s going to be something special.”

