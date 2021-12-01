11 of the Best Book Lover Finds at Modcloth

Modcloth continues to be one of the sites I peruse regularly to be inspired for how to dress, what’s in style, and periodically, to spend a little money. I love the bright, bold colors and patterns, which is really appealing to me in a world where clothes — especially for fat folks — tend to be boring, beige, and dull.

In addition to cute duds, though, Modcloth offers all kinds of fun accessories and gift-worthy finds. This includes a ton of fun, clever, and even helpful book lover finds. The bulk of this roundup, given the inventory available at the moment, will be on clothing (but I’ve popped a couple of fun surprises in here, too!).

With gift giving season here, let’s take a look at some of the best book lover finds at Modcloth. This post is being compiled prior to Black Friday, so prices are current as of writing and without any prior knowledge (or guess!) at what sales may look like.

And hey — no one will judge if you choose to treat yourself to these goods. I’m a huge believer that if you want to be remembered or thought about when it comes to gifts or treats, you have to do it for yourself instead of hoping someone else will do it for you. That way if they do, it’s twice as nice.

Wear this to have a spirited debate with friends and family. $35

I love the idea of a majestic book unicorn. This cozy sweatshirt is $49.

Wear this book dress to your favorite bookstore and dream of that romantic shop you’ll open some day (or, you know, have a photo shoot and buy some books). $79

Not into dresses? No problem! You can get that same bookish look with this collared top. Librarian chic! $49

Sassy and classy are two words to accurately describe this vintage book skirt. $69

Puns are my love language, so this tomato top has me hook, line, and sinker. $35

K.I.S.S. — why need to advertise anything more? $35

Grab your favorite book and curl up with this rad rainbow pillow. $50

Readers absolutely dominate trivia, so pass this after dinner trivia game off to your favorite reader (or buy it for yourself and challenge everyone else to beat you!). $24

Put on the audiobook edition of Hocus Pocus and its sequel while working on this 500-piece Hocus Pocus puzzle.

The temptation to round this piece out with a mug was high because readers love their beverage containers, but instead, let’s leave with this shirt that explains just that. $20

