This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Some of the best reading happens in bed, whether for a marathon read or the nightly ritual. Sometimes you’re sitting up, leaning against a reading pillow. Other times you’re lying down. I’m sure that some of you have wished at some point that reading in bed was easier on the arms or neck. I know I have.

We’ve recommended thumb book holders before here on Book Riot. They can really reduce hand fatigue from having to hold a book open for so long. They work great seated or lying down. But what if you want a hands-free book holder? Sure, you could use a book holder designed for desks. But wouldn’t it be nice to invest in a hands-free book holder specially designed for the reclining reader? The right book holders for reading in bed could really make a difference.

For a snuggly and soft solution, I’ve listed some great options below for plush book holders that you wouldn’t mind having on your blanket. I’ve also listed options in case you wanted something more structured, especially if you have neck issues and truly want to recline with no weight to the neck while reading. Check them out and see if they could work for you!

This beautiful bamboo book holder is perfect on your lap or leaning against some pillows. $30

This tablet stand is great for uneven surfaces, and lifts the tablet high enough so you can actually read lying down. $40

The Book Seat Book Holder keeps your pages open for you and molds itself to any shape for any angled surface. $40

A bed-mounted book holder might be exactly what you wanted. $100

It might be bulky, but this hands-free book stand rolls around to wherever you want it. Plus you can adjust the reading angle and height. $199

I love this lap desk with book stand, adjustable tilt, and storage beneath. $74

A reading pillow for propping up your tablet? Perfect. $25

Here’s a book holder that adjusts for height and angle. $50

A simple angle-adjustable book stand with clean lines. $23

Fabric-covered with adjustable angles, this tablet holder could be the thing for you. $16

For other book holders for reading in bed, check out our recommendations for portable book stands and wooden book stands.