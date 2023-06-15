a photo of a sweatshirt with an illustration of a frog with a wizard hat reading a book and the text Be Gay Read Books
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 508

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 508, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Much Ado About Nothing T-Shirt ($29): Gotta love this whimsical and classic look for one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies!

cream shirt with a title page of Much Ado About Nothing with earth toned florals

I’m a Romance Reader Sticker ($3): Say it loud and proud!

A vinyl sticker with a pink book and florals that reads "I'm a romance reader"

Books and Coffee Can Glass with Straw and Lid ($17): Perfect for all the iced coffee you’ll want to consume while reading outside this summer!

A clear glass cup that reads "books and coffee" with a bamboo lid and a blue straw

Be Gay, Read Books Sweatshirt ($26): Be cool like this cozy frog: be gay and read books.

Tan sweatshirt with an illustration of a frog with a toadstool hat reading a book and the words "Be gay, read books"

Bookish Car Air Freshener ($15): Level up your bookishness with this handmade car air freshener!

Handmade air freshener for car in the shape of a copy of Little Women