Riot Headline 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature Winner Announced
a photo of a mug with an image of a fantasy scene and the words, "My fantasy books are calling and I must go"
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 497

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books, publisher of Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

The NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLING AUTHOR of Rock Paper Scissors returns with a locked-room mystery when a family reunion leads to murder in a delightfully twisty and atmospheric thriller.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 497, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Reading Is Sexy Cross Stitch Kit ($34): Reading is so, so sexy, and so are crafty people who can pull off this project!

An oval cross stitch with a stack of books that reads "reading is sexy"

Open Up to Me Undies ($20): If even your undies are bookish, I think that makes you a next-level power reader. (This print comes in socks, too!)

A maroon pair of underwear with an open book print

Fantasy Books Mug ($18): For those days when you just need to run away from reality.

a photo of a mug with an image of a fantasy scene and the words, "My fantasy books are calling and I must go"

YA Pencil Set ($15): For all you ultimate YA fans out there!

A set of seven pencils with slogans and quotes from popular YA novels

Ghost Pals Bookmark ($8): It is finally spooky season! Match your bookmark with your spooky reads!

bookmarks with ghosts in black and white

For even more bookish goodies, check out our other Book Fetish posts!

Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations