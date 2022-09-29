a photo of a book enamel pin with flowers that says Lost In a Good Book
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 496

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Gallery Books

The third installment in the steamy Prison Camp spinoff series to the Black Dagger Brotherhood from #1 New York Times bestselling author J.R. Ward, following Kane who must make the ultimate sacrifice in the name of true love.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 496, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Books As Antidepressants Sticker ($4): Look, books are no substitute for actual medical care and medications…but do they help with mental health? Absolutely.

A pink vinyl sticker in the shape of a pill bottle labeled "antidepressants" full of books.

I Have No Shelf Control T-Shirt ($14): The books wanted to come home with me! They need me!

Faded blue t-shirt with colorful bookshelves and the words "I have no shelf control"

Mystery and Thriller Candle ($18): What does a candle with the essence of abandoned cabin, night air, and smoke even smell like?? I don’t know, but I think I need it for this fall’s reading!

Glass jar candle with a purple label that reads "Mystery and Thriller"

Jane Austen Coaster Set ($48): In this moment, I should want tea and nothing else…except a good place to set it!

Wooden coaster blocks depicting the covers of all six of Jane Austen's novels

Lost in a Book Enamel Pin ($11): Even if we are having a conversation, there’s a 98% chance I’m thinking about books.

An enamel pin of a book decorate in daisies that reads "Lost in a book"
Enter to win a 1-year membership to Audible
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations