Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 494, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Public Library Enthusiast Keychain ($8): Show your library love wherever you go!

Genovia Royal Crest ($10): Calling all Princess Diaries fans!

Book Nerd Sticker Sheet ($4): Add these cute little stickers to your bujo!

Mermaid Bookmarks ($6): If you’re not ready to give up summer, use these sweet bookmarks for all your current reads!

Birthday Bookshelf Card ($5): The perfect little note for a bookish friend’s birthday!

