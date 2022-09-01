Book Fetish: Volume 494
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 494, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Public Library Enthusiast Keychain ($8): Show your library love wherever you go!
Genovia Royal Crest ($10): Calling all Princess Diaries fans!
Book Nerd Sticker Sheet ($4): Add these cute little stickers to your bujo!
Mermaid Bookmarks ($6): If you’re not ready to give up summer, use these sweet bookmarks for all your current reads!
Birthday Bookshelf Card ($5): The perfect little note for a bookish friend’s birthday!
For even more bookish goodies, check out our other Book Fetish posts.