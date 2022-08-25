This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Last to Vanish by Megan Miranda, read by Alex Allwine Nestled in North Carolina wilderness, Cutter’s Pass seems like an idyllic small town for rafting, hiking, and relaxing — apart from the string of unexplained disappearances, that is. After investigative journalist Landon West goes missing, local inn manager Abby Lovett is shocked to find his brother, Trey, at her reception desk, asking for answers and accommodations. An unlikely pair of outsiders, the two soon discover new evidence that forces Abby to face that her dearest neighbors and friends may be harboring dark and deadly secrets.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 493, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Little Women Enamel Pin ($9): Look at their little profiles! I love the details in this pin!

Birthday Bookworm Card ($4): Wish your book-loving friends a happy day with this cute card!

Bookish Wristlet Fob ($8): It’s back to school season, and this might come in handy for your many keys, your ID, and more!

