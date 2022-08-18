Book Fetish: Volume 492
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 492, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Take Me to the Bookstore Mug ($17): This mug made me laugh/spit my coffee, so I think that means it’s a winner.
Book Hangover T-Shirt ($20): We’ve all been there.
Schitt’s Creek Bookmark ($11): Can relate, David.
Black Cat and Book Sticker ($5): This is so whimsical and pretty that I had a hard time not ordering 30 of them.
Book Collector Rainbow Enamel Pin ($10): Because we all know that reading books and collecting books are two separate hobbies.
