This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon Publishing Just when he thought his dreams were over, a grieving father is waking up to a brand-new day. Baxter Shaw is focused on taking care of his daughter, Mia, in the wake of his wife’s death. After a DNA test reveals a family connection to southeastern Spain, the two embark on a journey to connect with their roots. In Spain, they meet a woman whose strength and passion reminds Baxter of his lost love. When long-simmering family secrets surface, Baxter must choose to let go of the past if he ever hopes to find love and live again.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 492, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Take Me to the Bookstore Mug ($17): This mug made me laugh/spit my coffee, so I think that means it’s a winner.

Black Cat and Book Sticker ($5): This is so whimsical and pretty that I had a hard time not ordering 30 of them.

Book Collector Rainbow Enamel Pin ($10): Because we all know that reading books and collecting books are two separate hobbies.

For even more bookish goodies, check out our other Book Fetish posts.