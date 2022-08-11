Book Fetish: Volume 491
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 491, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Bookmark Reading Tracker ($6): It’s a bookmark and a way to track your reading!
Probably Reading Smut Pin ($11): Honestly, same.
READ T-Shirt ($16): This t-shirt is a classic.
Library Card Sticky Notes ($3): Perfect for all of your TBR notes and reading reminders!
Book Love Sticker ($4): This lovely sticker says it all.
