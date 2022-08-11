a white shirt with READ in four rows, with READ diagonally in red letters
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 491

You Still Look The Same, a poetry collection about navigating mid-life

This poetry collection from acclaimed novelist Farzana Doctor is both an intimate deep dive and a humorous glance at the tumultuous decade of her forties. Through crisp and vivid language, Doctor explores mid-life breakups and dating, perimenopause, imprints of racism and misogyny, and the oddness of sex and love, and urges us to take a second look at the ways in which human relationships are never what we expect them to be.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 491, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookmark Reading Tracker ($6): It’s a bookmark and a way to track your reading!

Three bookmarks depicting a bookshelf with books with blank spines and sleeping cats

Probably Reading Smut Pin ($11): Honestly, same.

an enamel pin of a book stack and roses with the words "probably reading smut" as a banner

READ T-Shirt ($16): This t-shirt is a classic.

A white t-shirt with red text that says "READ"

Library Card Sticky Notes ($3): Perfect for all of your TBR notes and reading reminders!

A pile of square sticky notes styled to look like library check out cards

Book Love Sticker ($4): This lovely sticker says it all.

A vinyl sticker that depicts a stack of pink books with a mug that says "book love"

