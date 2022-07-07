Book Fetish: Volume 489
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 489, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Girl Reading in the Library ($16): Grab a print of this girl reading, and get it in multiple sizes and varying hair colors and skin tones!
The Hating Game Bookmark ($2): Mmm, strawberry shortcake!
Strong Female Character Sticker ($4): We love a strong female character, always.
Book Hoarder Enamel Pin ($8): You say book hoarding like it’s a bad thing when it is in fact a very positive character trait.
Book Stack Straw Topper ($5): How do you level up your hydration game? With this straw topper!