Book Fetish: Volume 487
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 487, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Emily Henry T-Shirt ($20): Calling all Emily Henry fans! This is a t-shirt you’re going to want to wear on vacation, devouring your beach reads!
Summer Reading Scented Candle ($25): For when you want to capture the feeling of participating in the library’s summer reading program, but you also want to stay cozy inside your house.
Anne Shirley Vinyl Sticker ($4): Show your appreciation for this dreamer and literary icon.
Read More Enamel Pin ($5): Always an on-brand message.
Hot Book Summer T-Shirt ($23): The only kind of summer I want, tbh.