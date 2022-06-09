a collage of photos of bookish Etsy items against a sand background
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 487

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 487, your round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Emily Henry T-Shirt ($20): Calling all Emily Henry fans! This is a t-shirt you’re going to want to wear on vacation, devouring your beach reads!

Light blue t-shirt with images from the covers of Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation

Summer Reading Scented Candle ($25): For when you want to capture the feeling of participating in the library’s summer reading program, but you also want to stay cozy inside your house.

A tall green glass jar candle with a brown label that reads "Summer Reading — Sea salt and coconut soy candle"

Anne Shirley Vinyl Sticker ($4): Show your appreciation for this dreamer and literary icon.

Oval sticker depicting an illustration of a red haired girl with plaits and a flowers, and Green Gables in the background

Read More Enamel Pin ($5): Always an on-brand message.

A black enamel pin in the shape of an open book that reads "Read more"

Hot Book Summer T-Shirt ($23): The only kind of summer I want, tbh.

A pale blue green T-shirt that reads "Hot book summer"
