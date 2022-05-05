This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

22 Seconds by James Patterson The Women’s Murder Club is back and SFPD Sergeant Lindsay Boxer has guns on her mind. There’s buzz of a last-ditch shipment of drugs and weapons crossing the Mexican border ahead of new restrictive gun laws. Before Lindsay can act, her top informant tips her to a case that hits disturbingly close to home. Former cops. Professional hits. All with the same warning scrawled on their bodies: You talk, you die. Now it’s Lindsay’s turn to choose.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 485, your roundup of miscellaneous bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Graphic Novels Are Real Books Sticker ($3): Say it louder for the people in the back!

Hourglass Enamel Pin ($11): So many books, so little time, amirite?

Rainbow Reading Nook Puzzle ($30): Put together this cozy and colorful scene while listening to an audiobook!

Bookshelf Earrings ($39): They’re like little TBR stacks for your ears!

Just One More Chapter Wooden Bookmark ($10): This bookmark is all the enabling you need to keep reading past your bedtime.