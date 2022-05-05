a photo of a wooden bookmark that says Just One More Chapter... resting on an open book beside a purple fabric flower
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 485

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 485, your roundup of miscellaneous bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Graphic Novels Are Real Books Sticker ($3): Say it louder for the people in the back!

an illustrated vinyl sticker depicting a stack of books and an open graphic novel that reads "Graphic novels are real books"

Hourglass Enamel Pin ($11): So many books, so little time, amirite?

A pastel enamel pin depicting an hour glass with books inside

Rainbow Reading Nook Puzzle ($30): Put together this cozy and colorful scene while listening to an audiobook!

a puzzle depicting a reading nook boasting rainbow colored shelves

Bookshelf Earrings ($39): They’re like little TBR stacks for your ears!

polymer clay earrings of a bookshelf with books and plants

Just One More Chapter Wooden Bookmark ($10): This bookmark is all the enabling you need to keep reading past your bedtime.

a wooden bookmark that reads "just one more chapter"