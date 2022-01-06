This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 484, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookshop Print ($3): Spruce up your space with this gorgeous downloadable bookshop print that will make you want to go to the bookstore ASAP.

Once Upon a Time Bookends ($56): These bookends add a little whimsy and order to your bookshelves!

Raise Your Hand If You’ve Ever Been Personally Victimized by BookTok Sticker ($4): If you know, you know.

Cozy Books, How Chocolate, Snowy Days Magnetic Bookmark ($4): Take me there, please!

Book Nerd T-Shirt ($32): For when you feel like wearing something cute and floral, but you want the world to know you love books.

