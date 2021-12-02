This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Clarkson Potter If you have family or friends who love to read or frequently go “book clubbing” then these gifts are just the ticket! A book club journal, a visual guide to creating cheese boards, a gorgeous puzzle featuring the artwork of Yoshi Yoshitani’s Tarot of the Divine . . . along with a celebration of 125 years of The New York Times Book Review, a Jane Austen-inspired game and puzzle, a hip hop queens oracle deck of cards, and a book and postcards to inspire everyone on your list!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 483, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Support Public Libraries Sticker ($3): This is a good reminder that public libraries are essential!

Reading Mermaid Coloring Page ($3): Add some whimsy to your reading nook with this delightful digital download, which you can print and color, then frame!

Little Women Enamel Pin ($12): This is a gorgeous pin with an empowering quote!

Agatha Christie Holiday Sweatshirt ($32): If your holiday isn’t complete without cozying up with some mysteries, then grab this sweatshirt!

Vintage Book Christmas Ornament ($14): Add some lovely bookish vibes to your Christmas tree!