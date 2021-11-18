This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The NOVL Here’s a little more about our partner: Join NOVL Nation for YA exclusive sneak peeks, monthly book box giveaways, the NOVLtea talk show, and access to FREE advance copies! Brought to you by @LittleBrownYR and home to Twilight, Kingdom of the Wicked, The Inheritance Games, Folk of the Air, and your other favorite books, @thenovl is a community of YA fans who like their worlds fantastic, their points of view diverse, and their love triangles spicy.

Simply fill out the form and subscribe to The NOVL for your chance to win!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 482, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

I Have No Shelf Control Cross Stitch Pattern ($4): This is the ideal little craft project for anyone who has no shelf control when it comes to book procurement. You know who you are.

The Night Circus Earrings ($11): These are so understated and literary, but they are the perfect shoutout to your favorite literary couple.

Reading Pig Sticker ($4): That’s some pig. (Sorry not sorry!)

Menorah Book Mark ($20): Hanukkah is coming! This laser cut bookmark is subtle but striking!

Metaphors Star Wars T-Shirt ($22): This T-shirt has some strong dad joke vibes, but I’m here for it.