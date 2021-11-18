Riot Headline 2021 National Book Award Winners Announced
A cross stitch in a hoop that reads "I have no shelf control" and displays two shelves of books
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 482

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 482, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

I Have No Shelf Control Cross Stitch Pattern ($4): This is the ideal little craft project for anyone who has no shelf control when it comes to book procurement. You know who you are.

Two bronze earrings displaying the names Celia and Marco.

The Night Circus Earrings ($11): These are so understated and literary, but they are the perfect shoutout to your favorite literary couple.

A sticker depicting a hand drawn pink pig reading an open book

Reading Pig Sticker ($4): That’s some pig. (Sorry not sorry!)

A hardcover book with a dark metal bookmark peeking out, and a menorah against the pages.

Menorah Book Mark ($20): Hanukkah is coming! This laser cut bookmark is subtle but striking!

A black t-shirt with the words "Metaphors be with you" styled like the Star Wars logo

Metaphors Star Wars T-Shirt ($22): This T-shirt has some strong dad joke vibes, but I’m here for it.