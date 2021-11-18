Book Fetish: Volume 482
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 482, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
I Have No Shelf Control Cross Stitch Pattern ($4): This is the ideal little craft project for anyone who has no shelf control when it comes to book procurement. You know who you are.
The Night Circus Earrings ($11): These are so understated and literary, but they are the perfect shoutout to your favorite literary couple.
Reading Pig Sticker ($4): That’s some pig. (Sorry not sorry!)
Menorah Book Mark ($20): Hanukkah is coming! This laser cut bookmark is subtle but striking!
Metaphors Star Wars T-Shirt ($22): This T-shirt has some strong dad joke vibes, but I’m here for it.