Book Fetish: Volume 481
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 481, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Reading Mom Sticker ($5): This one goes out to all you moms out there, parenting little ones and squeezing in reading time whenever you can!
Rainbow Book Stack Bookmark ($4): This pretty book stack goes out to readers who love all book genres!
War of the Worlds Necktie ($24): This makes for the perfect gift for English teacher, librarian, bookseller…or H.G. Wells super fan!
Catticus Finch Print ($12): This print is a whimsical depiction of Harper Lee’s classic book, for cat lovers.
Scorpio Races Enamel Pin ($5): Celebrate November and the Scorpio Races with this gorgeous enamel pin.