Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 481

The NOVL

Here’s a little more about our partner: Join NOVL Nation for YA exclusive sneak peeks, monthly book box giveaways, the NOVLtea talk show, and access to FREE advance copies! Brought to you by @LittleBrownYR and home to Twilight, Kingdom of the Wicked, The Inheritance Games, Folk of the Air, and your other favorite books, @thenovl is a community of YA fans who like their worlds fantastic, their points of view diverse, and their love triangles spicy. Simply fill out the form and subscribe to The NOVL for your chance to win!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 481, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

A sticker of a mom reading a book while a toddler hugs her

Reading Mom Sticker ($5): This one goes out to all you moms out there, parenting little ones and squeezing in reading time whenever you can!

a bookmark depicting a floral book stack in rainbow hues, and with different genres on each book's spine

Rainbow Book Stack Bookmark ($4): This pretty book stack goes out to readers who love all book genres!

Three neckties in orange, green, and gray all depicting aliens from War of the Worlds with a quote from the book.

War of the Worlds Necktie ($24): This makes for the perfect gift for English teacher, librarian, bookseller…or H.G. Wells super fan!

A drawing of a cat with a mockingbird, and the quote "it's. sin to kill a mockingbird"

Catticus Finch Print ($12): This print is a whimsical depiction of Harper Lee’s classic book, for cat lovers.

An enamel pin depicting a rearing red horse and blue ocean waves

Scorpio Races Enamel Pin ($5): Celebrate November and the Scorpio Races with this gorgeous enamel pin.