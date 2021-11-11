This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 481, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Reading Mom Sticker ($5): This one goes out to all you moms out there, parenting little ones and squeezing in reading time whenever you can!

Rainbow Book Stack Bookmark ($4): This pretty book stack goes out to readers who love all book genres!

War of the Worlds Necktie ($24): This makes for the perfect gift for English teacher, librarian, bookseller…or H.G. Wells super fan!

Catticus Finch Print ($12): This print is a whimsical depiction of Harper Lee’s classic book, for cat lovers.

Scorpio Races Enamel Pin ($5): Celebrate November and the Scorpio Races with this gorgeous enamel pin.