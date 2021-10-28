A greeting card with a black silhouette of the characters from Alice in Wonderland at a tea party,
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 479

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Katie has it all: the successful home makeover show with her sweet-natured husband Damian; the adorable tween daughters; and a designer mansion. But out of the spotlight, reality TV isn’t reality. Her marriage is disintegrating, her daughters despise her, and all her money can’t repair the damage. Now, with Damian ready to quit after one last holiday episode, Katie can kiss her artificial world goodbye. But if there’s one thing a pro like Katie knows how to do, it’s negotiate. From bestselling author J. Courtney Sullivan comes a sharp-witted new short story. Prime members read and listen free.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 479, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

a sticker of a hand holding a phone and the words "BookTok Made Me Do It"

BookTok Make Me Do It Sticker ($3): Raise your hand if you’ve got a mile-high TBR because of a certain clock app…

A round blue and solver enamel pin that reads "Night owl book club"

Night Owl Book Club Enamel Pin ($10): I want this to be a real book club I could join, please!

A photo of a woman wearing dangly earrings that look like a round green hobbit house door, with tiny hinges and mushrooms

Hobbit Hole Earrings ($34): Pretty, subtle, and totally nerdy!

A greeting card with a black silhouette of the characters from Alice in Wonderland at a tea party,

Alice in Wonderland Greeting Card ($5): Invite your bookish pals to a Mad Hatter Tea party with this delightful card!

An art print depicting an orange and red autumn tree with falling leaves and the quote "I'm s glad I live in a world where there are Octobers."

Anne of Green Gables Art Print ($7): Don’t let October slip by without grabbing up this print with one of the most memorable lines spoken by Anne Shirley!

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!