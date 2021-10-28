Book Fetish: Volume 479
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 479, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
BookTok Make Me Do It Sticker ($3): Raise your hand if you’ve got a mile-high TBR because of a certain clock app…
Night Owl Book Club Enamel Pin ($10): I want this to be a real book club I could join, please!
Hobbit Hole Earrings ($34): Pretty, subtle, and totally nerdy!
Alice in Wonderland Greeting Card ($5): Invite your bookish pals to a Mad Hatter Tea party with this delightful card!
Anne of Green Gables Art Print ($7): Don’t let October slip by without grabbing up this print with one of the most memorable lines spoken by Anne Shirley!