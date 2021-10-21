The Wish by Nicholas Sparks The Wish by Nicholas Sparks The Wish by Nicholas Sparks
A flatlay centered around a navy t-shirt that reads "Just a girl who loves books" with colorful book spines and hearts, surrounded by jeans, sneakers, glasses, a watch and camera and a wallet.
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 478

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 478, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

A sticker depicting a Starbuck iced coffee and "& currently reading"

Iced Coffee & Currently Reading Sticker ($4): I would like this to be my forever status.

A flatlay centered around a navy t-shirt that reads "Just a girl who loves books" with colorful book spines and hearts, surrounded by jeans, sneakers, glasses, a watch and camera and a wallet.

Just a Girl Who Loves Books T-Shirt ($16+): For simple girls with complex bookshelf needs.

A collection of bookmarks with illustrations of colorful book covers and spines

Book Nerd Bookmarks ($3): I love these colorful book covers and spines! Plus, you can never have too many bookmarks!

Two wooden bookends in the shape of mountain peaks. The mountains are painted navy blue while the peaks and base are a natural wood finish.

Mountain Peak Book Ends ($72): Add these book ends to your shelf to help you wrangle your mountains of books!

A while mug featuring three Black women in dressed in orange, tan, and cream, each holding a book.

Reading Ladies Mug ($21): A mug for the well-read Black woman!

