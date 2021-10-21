Book Fetish: Volume 478
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 478, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Iced Coffee & Currently Reading Sticker ($4): I would like this to be my forever status.
Just a Girl Who Loves Books T-Shirt ($16+): For simple girls with complex bookshelf needs.
Book Nerd Bookmarks ($3): I love these colorful book covers and spines! Plus, you can never have too many bookmarks!
Mountain Peak Book Ends ($72): Add these book ends to your shelf to help you wrangle your mountains of books!
Reading Ladies Mug ($21): A mug for the well-read Black woman!