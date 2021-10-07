From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence. From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence. From the Bram Stoker-nominated author of The Luminous Dead comes a gothic fantasy horror--The Death of Jane Lawrence.
An open book with three magnetic bookmarks: a grey haunted house with pink florals, a pink jack-o-lantern, and a white ghost with pink florals.
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 476

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 476, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

A set of six white and gold enamel pins featuring various illustrations of hands and florals, along with quotes from classic Victorian literature

Victorian Hands Enamel Pin Set ($54): These literary quotes on a Victorian hands motif of enamel pins is an aesthetic I can get behind.

Earrings of tiny white cats wearing glasses sleep on a stack of books.

Cat Enamel Earrings ($11): Is there any cuter accessory?

Cute Halloween Magnet Bookmarks ($4): Because you like spooky reads, but you also like cute things.

A white and pink mug featuring book spines with various romance tropes.

Romance Trope Mug ($17): For when you want a side of “only one bed” with your morning coffee.

A bookmark in the shape of a cleaver against a blue background, next to a cookbook

Cleaver Bookmark ($4): For murder mystery fans and cookbook lovers alike! It’s versatile!

