This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

BookClubbish Book Riot is teaming up with BookClubbish to giveaway a copy of NEVER SAW ME COMING by Vera Kurian and a $100 gift card to Bookshop.org to one lucky winner. Simply fill out the form and subscribe to the BookClubbish newsletter for a chance to win!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 474, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Fraser’s Ridge Bookmark ($3): Get ready for that new Outlander book with this bookmark depicting Fraser’s Ridge!

Jane Austen Tea and Treat Set ($19): Perfect for enjoying a nice cup of tea, a sweet or savory treat, and a book!

No Shelf Control Sloth Sticker ($3): For the inner reading sloth in us all.

Character Archetypes Sweatshirt ($33): Looking for something cozy with literary vibes? Pick up this character archetypes sweatshirt.

Bookshelf Earrings ($15): Even your accessories can be #bookshelfgoals.