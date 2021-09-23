Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne
A pink tray with matching mug that reads Pemberley Est. 1813 in blue script.
Book Fetish

Book Fetish: Volume 474

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
BookClubbish

Book Riot is teaming up with BookClubbish to giveaway a copy of NEVER SAW ME COMING by Vera Kurian and a $100 gift card to Bookshop.org to one lucky winner. Simply fill out the form and subscribe to the BookClubbish newsletter for a chance to win!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 474, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

bookmark depicting blue mountains and a grand house, with the words "Fraser's Ridge"

Fraser’s Ridge Bookmark ($3): Get ready for that new Outlander book with this bookmark depicting Fraser’s Ridge!

A pink tray with matching mug that reads Pemberley Est. 1813 in blue script.

Jane Austen Tea and Treat Set ($19): Perfect for enjoying a nice cup of tea, a sweet or savory treat, and a book!

A pink sloth hugs a stack of books on a sticker that reads "so shelf control"

No Shelf Control Sloth Sticker ($3): For the inner reading sloth in us all.

A black sweatshirt with gold script listing "main Character, Confidante, love interest, states, dynamic, protagonist, antagonist"

Character Archetypes Sweatshirt ($33): Looking for something cozy with literary vibes? Pick up this character archetypes sweatshirt.

Dangly teal earrings in the shape of bookshelves filled with colorful books and plants.

Bookshelf Earrings ($15): Even your accessories can be #bookshelfgoals.

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!