Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 473, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Sweater Weather Fall Bookmarks ($3 each): These cozy bookmarks are perfect for all of your seasonal reading!

The Night Circus Sticker ($4): Celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Night Circus with this sticker!

Ornate Book Plates ($9): If you like it, put a book plate in it.

Ask Me What I’m Reading Pin ($12): Please don’t talk to me unless you want to talk books.

Library Lover T-Shirt ($17): Simple, but straightforward and totally #TeamLibrary.