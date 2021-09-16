Book Fetish: Volume 473
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 473, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Sweater Weather Fall Bookmarks ($3 each): These cozy bookmarks are perfect for all of your seasonal reading!
The Night Circus Sticker ($4): Celebrate the tenth anniversary of The Night Circus with this sticker!
Ornate Book Plates ($9): If you like it, put a book plate in it.
Ask Me What I’m Reading Pin ($12): Please don’t talk to me unless you want to talk books.
Library Lover T-Shirt ($17): Simple, but straightforward and totally #TeamLibrary.