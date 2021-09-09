Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons Constance by Matthew FitzSimmons
An enamel pin depicting a brown hand holding an open book stylized as a flower, with pink butterflies

Book Fetish: Volume 472

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 472, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

a collection of five pink, white, and navy blue bookmarks with spooky season and ghost motifs

Spooky Season Bookmark Set ($10+): These cute and spooky bookmarks are perfect for whatever you’re in the mood to read this fall!

A sticker depicting a cheetah in pink glasses reading a book that is decorated with blue, pink, and white squiggles.

Reading Cheetah Sticker ($4): This sticker has Lisa Frank, but grown up and into books vibes.

Mint green metal bookend in the shape of a tea kettle that reads "Kitchen Library, Est. 2015." The text is customizable.

Kitchen Tea Kettle Book End ($29): This attractive tea kettle book end will keep your cookbooks in line, and look amazing, too!

an acrylic keychain depicting flowers, an open book, and a banner that reads "bibliophile"

Bibliophile Acrylic Keychain ($9): The perfect keychain to keep track of your keys and your library card keychain!

Flower Open Book Enamel Pin ($5+): This is just lovely and bookish—need I say more?

