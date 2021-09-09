This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

BookClubbish Book Riot is teaming up with BookClubbish to giveaway a copy of NEVER SAW ME COMING by Vera Kurian and a $100 gift card to Bookshop.org to one lucky winner. Simply fill out the form and subscribe to the BookClubbish newsletter for a chance to win!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 472, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Spooky Season Bookmark Set ($10+): These cute and spooky bookmarks are perfect for whatever you’re in the mood to read this fall!

Reading Cheetah Sticker ($4): This sticker has Lisa Frank, but grown up and into books vibes.

Kitchen Tea Kettle Book End ($29): This attractive tea kettle book end will keep your cookbooks in line, and look amazing, too!

Bibliophile Acrylic Keychain ($9): The perfect keychain to keep track of your keys and your library card keychain!

Flower Open Book Enamel Pin ($5+): This is just lovely and bookish—need I say more?