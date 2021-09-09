Book Fetish: Volume 472
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 472, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Spooky Season Bookmark Set ($10+): These cute and spooky bookmarks are perfect for whatever you’re in the mood to read this fall!
Reading Cheetah Sticker ($4): This sticker has Lisa Frank, but grown up and into books vibes.
Kitchen Tea Kettle Book End ($29): This attractive tea kettle book end will keep your cookbooks in line, and look amazing, too!
Bibliophile Acrylic Keychain ($9): The perfect keychain to keep track of your keys and your library card keychain!
Flower Open Book Enamel Pin ($5+): This is just lovely and bookish—need I say more?