This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nightfire Book Riot is teaming up with Macmillan's Nightfire newsletter for a chance to win a Horror Lover's prize pack containing a $200 Visa gift card and copies of the following: The Living Dead by George Romero and Daniel Kraus, Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Slewfoot by Brom, Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt, and The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward. Simply sign up for the Nightfire newsletter and fill out the form here to be entered to win.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 470, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

The Shop Around the Corner Mug ($20): Give me all the fall, bookish, You’ve Got Mail vibes!

Frankenstein Anatomical Heart Necklace ($22): Pretty and gruesome, kind of like Frankenstein’s monster.

Classic Book Library Card Bookmarks ($4): These sturdy bookmarks will definitely last you through many great books!

Herringbone Ereader Case ($48+): Carry your ereader and writing accessories in style with this handmade case!

Floral Book Magnet ($5): This magnet is sure to brighten up your fridge or book cart!