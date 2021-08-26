Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
a magnet featuring an open book with pink, blue, and purple flowers growing from the center

Book Fetish: Volume 470

Nightfire

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 470, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

A mug with an image of the storefront of The Shop Around the Corner from the movie You've Got Mail.

The Shop Around the Corner Mug ($20): Give me all the fall, bookish, You’ve Got Mail vibes!

Silver anatomical heart charm on a silver chain

Frankenstein Anatomical Heart Necklace ($22): Pretty and gruesome, kind of like Frankenstein’s monster.

Four bookmarks in the style of library cards featuring titles of various classic novels and a call number and famous quote from the book.

Classic Book Library Card Bookmarks ($4): These sturdy bookmarks will definitely last you through many great books!

A gray herringbone reader sleeve with a button enclosure, orange lining, and an outside pocket.

Herringbone Ereader Case ($48+): Carry your ereader and writing accessories in style with this handmade case!

Floral Book Magnet ($5): This magnet is sure to brighten up your fridge or book cart!

