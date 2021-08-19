Book Fetish: Volume 469
Skeleton Reading T-Shirt ($14): For when you’re dead inside, but you love books.
Romeow and Juliet Sticker ($1): Calling all cat and Shakespeare lovers!
Cozy Native Life Art Print ($5): This watercolor is inspired by real people in the artist’s rural Inupiaq community! The artist is Nasugraq Rainey Hopson, who is also an author!
So Many Books, So Little Time Bookends ($46): If you’re into your bookends taunting you, this is pretty much perfect.
Nightstand Book Holder ($28): Some people might cry book spine abuse, but this is an elegant solution to making sure you never lose your place!