Pink t-shirt depicting a black line art drawing of a skeleton clutching a black book to its chest with a background of plants.

Book Fetish: Volume 469

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 469, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Skeleton Reading T-Shirt ($14): For when you’re dead inside, but you love books.

Romeow and Juliet Sticker ($1): Calling all cat and Shakespeare lovers!

pink stickers in the shape of a book with the words Romeow & Juliet on the cover

Cozy Native Life Art Print ($5): This watercolor is inspired by real people in the artist’s rural Inupiaq community! The artist is Nasugraq Rainey Hopson, who is also an author!

A watercolor print depicting a cozy living room with pictures and plants hanging on the wall, with a blue sofa in the center and an Inupiaq woman reading a book.

So Many Books, So Little Time Bookends ($46): If you’re into your bookends taunting you, this is pretty much perfect.

Black and white block bookends. The left one reads "So many books..." and the right one reads "...so little time."

Nightstand Book Holder ($28): Some people might cry book spine abuse, but this is an elegant solution to making sure you never lose your place!

A triangular book holder sits on a nightstand, and a book is set down, open, on top of the holder so the pint of the triangle holds the book open. It's displayed on a nightstand with a candle and plant.
