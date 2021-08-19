This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 469, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Skeleton Reading T-Shirt ($14): For when you’re dead inside, but you love books.

Romeow and Juliet Sticker ($1): Calling all cat and Shakespeare lovers!

Cozy Native Life Art Print ($5): This watercolor is inspired by real people in the artist’s rural Inupiaq community! The artist is Nasugraq Rainey Hopson, who is also an author!

So Many Books, So Little Time Bookends ($46): If you’re into your bookends taunting you, this is pretty much perfect.

Nightstand Book Holder ($28): Some people might cry book spine abuse, but this is an elegant solution to making sure you never lose your place!