Book Fetish: Volume 468
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 468, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Goldfinch Ex Libris Stamps ($6): These add a cute personal flair to your favorite books!
All the Cool Kids Are Reading Sticker ($4): One of us, one of us!
Reading Postcards ($8): Send a note to a friend, give them a book recommendation!
Book Stack Necklace ($55): This handmade necklace is a retro-looking piece of art, for your neck!
Tea and Books Enamel Pin ($10): Tea and books go together like PB&J.