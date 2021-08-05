Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
a hot pink David Rose bookmark inside of an open book

Book Fetish: Volume 467

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 467, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Typewriter Fabric ($6+): Perfect for your literary sewing projects, or adding some literary flair to your everyday sewing!

Dark gray fabric with pink and purple typewriters and typewriter keys

Cats and Books Skirt ($60): I would wear the heck out of this cute skirt!

Black skirt decorated with a motif of pink books, plants, and cats.

Black Girl Reading Sticker ($3): Add some flair to your water bottle or laptop with this cute sticker!

Picture of a vinyl sticker next to a silver laptop. The sticker is of a stylish Black woman with long hair. She is wearing a red hat, a black shirt and red jumper, red sunglasses, red lipstick, and gold hoops. She's reading a red book and drinking from a white cup with a straw.

David Rose Bookmark ($3): Dog-earing book pages? Ew, David.

A bright purple bookmark is set in an open book. At the bottom is a drawing of David Rose in a black sweater and white sunglasses. In the background is text that reads "OH MY GOD" in an endless scroll.

Sappho’s Hands Enamel Pins ($12): I cannot think of anything more delightfully sapphic and literary than these sneaky lesbian hands enamel pins with poetry from Sappho herself.

A set of three enamel pins on a denim jacket. The pins depict hands holding or reaching, with black ribbon running around them and lines from Sappho in gold.
