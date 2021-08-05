Book Fetish: Volume 467
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 467, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Typewriter Fabric ($6+): Perfect for your literary sewing projects, or adding some literary flair to your everyday sewing!
Cats and Books Skirt ($60): I would wear the heck out of this cute skirt!
Black Girl Reading Sticker ($3): Add some flair to your water bottle or laptop with this cute sticker!
David Rose Bookmark ($3): Dog-earing book pages? Ew, David.
Sappho’s Hands Enamel Pins ($12): I cannot think of anything more delightfully sapphic and literary than these sneaky lesbian hands enamel pins with poetry from Sappho herself.