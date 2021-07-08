This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 463, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Cozy Night Art Print: I know winter is a long ways off for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere but this art print makes me yearn for sweaters and tea and cozy reading! Art is by graphic novelist Wendy Xu!

Go Read a Book Tote Bag: This is a directive we’ll happily follow.

Dark Academia Pins: Dark academia is the latest sub-genre that readers can’t stop talking about, and these pins capture that aesthetic perfectly!

Book Lover Charm Bracelet: Who doesn’t want all the literary charms?

Stack of Books Vinyl Decal: For when you really want to show the world how big of a book nerd you are!