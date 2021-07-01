Book Fetish: Volume 462
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 462, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Author Clock: If you value unique ways to tell time, and you like quotes from literature, then back this clock! Every minute has a different quote!
Typewriter Patent Cutting Board: This is the perfect thing if you want to bring some literary flair to your food prep!
Juliet’s Balcony Candle: This candle is floral and romantic, but you’ll just have to buy it to see if it smells like angst and longing, too.
Cozy Bookish Washi Tape: Perfect for all the journaling and snail mail you’ll certainly write from your cozy reading nook!
Sloth Reading Pin: It’s cute and bookish, need I say more?