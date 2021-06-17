This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 460, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

You Don’t Have to Write a Racist Book Tote Bag: No one is making you!

Readers Gonna Read Sticker: It’s what we do.

Reading Otter Pin: I am never going to tire of cute animals reading books.

Library Card Stamp: Just think of all of the crafting possibilities this one stamp holds!

The Night Circus Print: Will we ever tire of The Night Circus–themed swag? I think not.