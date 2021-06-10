This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hear, Here! Book Riot is teaming up with the Macmillan Audio newsletter, Hear, Here! to give away a one-year subscription to Audible! Enter the form here and subscribe to Hear, Here for a chance to win! //A little more about Hear, Here: Sign up to receive information about new releases, advance clips and more, all related to your favorite audiobooks and authors.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 459, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Literary Luminaries Second Edition: More literary luminaries on a T-shirt! Plus, a percentage of each sale goes to the Black Women's Health Imperative.

Reading at the Beach Candle: For when you want that beach read feeling, minus the sand.

Oops, I Read It Again Bookmark: Britney fans and rereaders, this one's for you!

Book Shoppe Pin: I would 1000% love to see a pushcart of books wheeled around my hometown, but will settle for this pin.

The Hobbit Upcycled Library Card Print: This Etsy shop takes old library cards and turns them into gorgeous works of art!