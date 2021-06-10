Book Fetish: Volume 459
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 459, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Literary Luminaries Second Edition: More literary luminaries on a T-shirt! Plus, a percentage of each sale goes to the Black Women's Health Imperative.
Reading at the Beach Candle: For when you want that beach read feeling, minus the sand.
Oops, I Read It Again Bookmark: Britney fans and rereaders, this one's for you!
Book Shoppe Pin: I would 1000% love to see a pushcart of books wheeled around my hometown, but will settle for this pin.
The Hobbit Upcycled Library Card Print: This Etsy shop takes old library cards and turns them into gorgeous works of art!