This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 456, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookish Thank You Notes: Refresh your stationery drawer with these cute bookish thank you notes!

Pretty Jane Austen Book Stack Sticker: The mug reads “coffee books and love” and that sums it up nicely.

My Weekend is Booked Mug: Hopefully your weekend is booked up with great reads and great sips!

Personalized Ex Libris Stamp: This stamp makes such a great gift for any young reader or teacher!

Raven Cycle Inspired Pin: Perfect for the ultimate Maggie Stiefvater fan!