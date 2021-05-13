This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations TBR is Book Riot’s subscription service offering Tailored Book Recommendations for readers of all stripes. Been dreaming of a “Stitch Fix for books?” Now it’s here! Tell TBR about your reading preferences and what you’re looking for, and sit back while your Bibliologist handpicks recommendations just for you. TBR offers plans to receive hardcover books in the mail or recommendations by email, so there’s an option for every budget. TBR is also available as a gift to give to the readers in your life! Visit mytbr.co to sign up today.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 455, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Vintage Pink Books Coaster: Add a bookish pop of pink with these coasters!

Bookish Enamel Pin: It’s simple but true, and I can appreciate that!

Personalized Foil and Leather Bookmark: This would make such a sweet gift for a friend or partner!

Sarah J. Maas Book Stack Sticker: Perfect for those diehard ACOTAR fans!

Books Make Me Happy Caftan: The ultimate loungewear for your hardcore reading sessions!