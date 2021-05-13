Book Fetish: Volume 455
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 455, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Vintage Pink Books Coaster: Add a bookish pop of pink with these coasters!
Bookish Enamel Pin: It’s simple but true, and I can appreciate that!
Personalized Foil and Leather Bookmark: This would make such a sweet gift for a friend or partner!
Sarah J. Maas Book Stack Sticker: Perfect for those diehard ACOTAR fans!
Books Make Me Happy Caftan: The ultimate loungewear for your hardcore reading sessions!