This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Clarkson Potter. It’s not too late to send your Mom, or the mother figures in your life, something special for Mother’s Day . . . especially if books are their passion! Check out these great, last-minute gift ideas. There’s Ex Libris, a gorgeously illustrated, impassioned reminder of why reading matters, with seminal titles to discover or revisit; Stet!, a fun card game for language lovers, grammar goddesses, and bibliophiles; and Book Club: A Journal, a space to record and remember everything about their gathering with friends. These gifts are creative and unique . . . just like Mom!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 454, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Death on the Nile Tea: Get ready for the movie adaptation of another Agatha Christie fave with this exclusive tea!

Shadow and Bone Sticker: Calling all Darklina fans!

Book Dragon Enamel Pin: It’s not hoarding if it’s books!

Bowio Book Light: If you’re looking to take your book light to the next level, this one looks amazing!

Throne of Glass–Inspired Pillow: If you love libraries of Throne of Glass or both, this pillow is for you!