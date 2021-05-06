Book Fetish: Volume 454
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 454, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Death on the Nile Tea: Get ready for the movie adaptation of another Agatha Christie fave with this exclusive tea!
Shadow and Bone Sticker: Calling all Darklina fans!
Book Dragon Enamel Pin: It’s not hoarding if it’s books!
Bowio Book Light: If you’re looking to take your book light to the next level, this one looks amazing!
Throne of Glass–Inspired Pillow: If you love libraries of Throne of Glass or both, this pillow is for you!