Book Fetish: Volume 451
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 451, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Gothic Romance T-Shirt: For anyone who likes those creepy romantic vibes!
Brambleberry Bookshop Pin: This is an adorable, cozy pin that reminds me we’ll have bookshop browsing again soon, hopefully.
Black Girl Magic Bookmarks: For all your amazing Black Girl Magic books!
You Have Bewitched Me Candle: Calling all Darcy fans!
Book Stickers: Because you can never have too many bookish stickers for your planners and stationery.