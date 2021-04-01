Book Fetish: Volume 449
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 449, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Books Over People Card: Send this one to your reader friends who also understand that friends are awesome, but books are amazing.
Bookish Sticker Sheet: This sheet is so pretty, I want all the stickers for my planner and stationery!
Do Not Disturb Enamel Pin: I would like to affix this pin on everything I own, thank you very much.
Ereader Notepad: Jot down your notes and TBR on this cool notepad!
Desktop Bookshelf: Do you have a space where you’d like a small shelf for your books? This is handmade and so beautiful!