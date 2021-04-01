This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

The Current Newsletter Book Riot is teaming up with The Current to give away a current affairs non-fiction book bundle featuring one of each title: Controlling Women: What We Must Do Now to Save Reproductive Freedom by Kathryn Kolbert & Julie F. Kay, America for Americans ...

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 449, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Books Over People Card: Send this one to your reader friends who also understand that friends are awesome, but books are amazing.

Bookish Sticker Sheet: This sheet is so pretty, I want all the stickers for my planner and stationery!

Do Not Disturb Enamel Pin: I would like to affix this pin on everything I own, thank you very much.

Ereader Notepad: Jot down your notes and TBR on this cool notepad!

Desktop Bookshelf: Do you have a space where you’d like a small shelf for your books? This is handmade and so beautiful!