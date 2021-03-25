This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 448, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Cookbook Reader Enamel Pin: Cookbook reading is a special kind of joy!

When Harry Met Sally T-Shirt: Are you on the dark side or light side?

A Book a Day Keeps Reality Away Mug: Stay away, reality!

Bookstagram Made Me Do It Sticker: Raise your hand if you’ve been personally targeted by Bookstagram…

Parable of the Sower T-shirt: I love this new cover art for Octavia Butler’s masterpiece, and now you can wear it on a shirt!