Two addictive reads for fans of twisty psychological thrill-rides from New York Times bestselling author Mary Kubica. In The Good Girl, what seems like a safe one-night stand turns out to be the worst mistake of Mia Dennett’s life. A tautly written, compulsive read that reveals how even in the perfect family, nothing is as it seems… In The Other Mrs. we meet Sadie and Will Foust, the new couple in town. When their neighbor is murdered, Sadie is drawn deeper into the mystery, but the more she discovers the more she realizes how much she has to lose. #LockTheDoors
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 446, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!