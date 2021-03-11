This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 446, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Books and Tea Phone Case: Make your tiny handheld computer look extra cozy with this case.

Planets Bookends: Add some celestial flair to your bookshelves.

Libraries Are Not Neutral Sticker: Libraries are essential, and they’re political. Fund libraries!

Beauty and the Beast Keychain: If you can’t have Belle’s library, you can at least pretend.

Cozy Corner Book Print: The next best thing to having a space this cozy is buying this print!