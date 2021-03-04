This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

National Geographic Books. Acclaimed science reporter Erika Engelhaupt investigates the gross, strange, and morbid absurdities of our bodies and our universe. From the research biologist who stung himself with every conceivable insect to the world's most murderous mammals, this entertaining book explores oft-ignored but alluring facets of biology, anatomy, space exploration, nature, and more. Featuring interviews with leading researchers in the field and a large dose of wit, this provocative book reveals the most intriguing real-world applications of science in all their glory.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 445, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookish Sticker Sheet: Want to make your planner more bookish? These stickers are just the thing.

Me Time Art Print: This is a gorgeous piece of artwork that’s bookish and reminds you to take time for yourself!

You + Me + Books + Cake Card: Perfect for a bookish loved one celebrating a birthday!

Bookstagram Bookmark Bundle: If you want to showcase your books on your feed, add these bookmarks into the mix!

True Crime Stories Vinyl Sticker: Is true crime your jam? This is for you!