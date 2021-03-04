Book Fetish: Volume 445
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 445, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Bookish Sticker Sheet: Want to make your planner more bookish? These stickers are just the thing.
Me Time Art Print: This is a gorgeous piece of artwork that’s bookish and reminds you to take time for yourself!
You + Me + Books + Cake Card: Perfect for a bookish loved one celebrating a birthday!
Bookstagram Bookmark Bundle: If you want to showcase your books on your feed, add these bookmarks into the mix!
True Crime Stories Vinyl Sticker: Is true crime your jam? This is for you!