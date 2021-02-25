Book Fetish: Volume 444
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 444, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Girls Just Wanna Have Books Enamel Pin: I mean, don’t we ALL just wanna have books?
Maya Angelou Sticker: This gorgeous sticker reads, “A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.”
Book Lover Sweatshirt: Get a cozy sweatshirt for your long reading sessions!
Lara Jean’s Kitchen Candle: Want to live like Lara Jean? Grab this To All the Boys-inspired candle!
Little Women Tote Bag: Grab this tote bag with art inspired by the new movie!