This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Early Bird Books. Book Riot is teaming up with Early Bird Books to give away a 1-year subscription to Scribd!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 444, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Girls Just Wanna Have Books Enamel Pin: I mean, don’t we ALL just wanna have books?

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Maya Angelou Sticker: This gorgeous sticker reads, “A wise woman wishes to be no one’s enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone’s victim.”

Book Lover Sweatshirt: Get a cozy sweatshirt for your long reading sessions!

Lara Jean’s Kitchen Candle: Want to live like Lara Jean? Grab this To All the Boys-inspired candle!

Little Women Tote Bag: Grab this tote bag with art inspired by the new movie!