Book Fetish: Volume 442

Women have written some of our most extraordinary literary works while living in societies and cultures that tried to silence them. This book celebrates fierce, trailblazing female writers, reworking the literary canon that has long failed to recognize these immense contributions. Featuring more than 50 brilliant bookish broads, Marino cleverly illuminates the lives of the greats as well as the literary talents history has wrongfully overlooked. Each intimate portrait delves into one woman’s works and is accompanied by vibrant illustrations depicting each literary legend in her element and time.
