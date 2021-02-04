This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

NOVL Book Riot is teaming up with NOVL to giveaway one $250 Visa gift card plus a book bundle of the following titles: Fence by Sara Rees Brennan, Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalo, Daughter of Smoke & Bone by Laini Taylor, The Enigma Game by Elizabeth Wein, Beyond the Ruby Veil by Mara Fitzgerald.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 441, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Brilliantly Black, Brilliantly Bookish Sticker: Look at this brilliant sticker!

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Literary Teas: Want something delicious to pair with your current read? Try one of these literary teas named after classic authors.

In the Mood for Romance Card: An oldie but goodie! This card is perfect for the romance reader in your life for Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day!

Audre Lord Quote Sticker: This reads “I am deliberate and afraid of nothing” against a beautiful floral background.

Just One More Chapter Bookmark: Need a fancy bookmark? This one is cute and substantial.