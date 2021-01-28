This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Flatiron Books, publisher of Tales from the Hinterland by Melissa Albert A gorgeously illustrated collection of twelve original stories by the New York Times bestselling author of The Hazel Wood and The Night Country. Journey into the Hinterland, a brutal and beautiful world where a young woman spends a night with Death, brides are wed to a mysterious house in the trees, and an enchantress is killed twice—and still lives. Perfect for new readers and dedicated fans alike, Tales from the Hinterland will include gorgeous illustrations by Jim Tierney, foil stamping, two-color interior printing, and two-color printed endpapers.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 440, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Library Keychain: If the library is your favorite place, you need this keychain!

READ T-Shirt: Sometimes the simplest messages are the best.

Lioness Rampant Print: Calling all Tortall fans! This gorgeous print of Alanna of Tortall would look beautiful on your library walls!

Bookish Decal: This is perfect for so many things…book carts, laptops, cars, you name it!

Light It Up Enamel Pin: This is perfect for fans of Crescent City by Sarah J. Maas!