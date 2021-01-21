This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 439, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Romance Reader Enamel Pin: Wear your romance reading badge with pride!

Storytime Squirrels Print: This is a fun print, perfect for nurseries and reading nooks.

Cozy Bookmark Set: Let’s stay home, get cozy, and READ!

Classic Book Cover Coasters: Rest your mug on these literary and fun coasters.

Let’s Get Lit…erary! Tote: If you need a place to stash all your weekend reading, this tote is just the thing!