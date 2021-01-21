Book Fetish: Volume 439

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Reading Group Gold

Book Riot is teaming up with Reading Group Gold for a chance to win a stack of books worth talking about!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 439, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Romance Reader Enamel Pin: Wear your romance reading badge with pride!

Storytime Squirrels Print: This is a fun print, perfect for nurseries and reading nooks.

Cozy Bookmark Set: Let’s stay home, get cozy, and READ!

Classic Book Cover Coasters: Rest your mug on these literary and fun coasters.

Let’s Get Lit…erary! Tote: If you need a place to stash all your weekend reading, this tote is just the thing!

Enter to win our favorite YA novels of 2020!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!