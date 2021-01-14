Book Fetish: Volume 438
This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.
Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 438, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!
Bookish Stacks Tote Bag: Get a load of this cute tote bag for lugging around your stacks on stacks of books!
Decolonize Your Bookshelf Sticker: A great sticker, an even better 2021 reading resolution.
Literary Valentine’s Card: Is there a greater compliment you can give a person you love?
Support Your Local Independent Bookstore Sticker: Because indie bookstores are the lifeblood of the publishing community!
Book Scout Pin: For those of us who read anywhere and everywhere!