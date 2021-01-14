This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Quirk Books Siri, Who Am I? is a smart and edgy romantic comedy about a Kardashians-obsessed woman who wakes up in an LA hospital with amnesia, a torn party dress, and a broken iPhone and must work backward, using her Instagram account, to piece together her identity, only to discover that her life is a perfect lie. Witty, escapist, and laugh-out-loud funny, Siri, Who Am I? will have you racing to find out the truth about @Mia4Realz.

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 438, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Bookish Stacks Tote Bag: Get a load of this cute tote bag for lugging around your stacks on stacks of books!

Decolonize Your Bookshelf Sticker: A great sticker, an even better 2021 reading resolution.

Literary Valentine’s Card: Is there a greater compliment you can give a person you love?

Support Your Local Independent Bookstore Sticker: Because indie bookstores are the lifeblood of the publishing community!

Book Scout Pin: For those of us who read anywhere and everywhere!