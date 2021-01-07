This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

LitNuts Book Riot is teaming up with LitNuts for a chance to win a 1-year subscription to Kindle Unlimited!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 437, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Book It Washi Tape: Tis the season to decorate new journals and read more books!

Book Fetish Newsletter Sign up to Book Fetish to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Octavia Butler Tote Bag: Get one of the best sci-fi writers ever on a tote bag!

I Remember You Enamel Pin: Inspired by The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue!

Book Money Coin Wallet: Shoutout to all the readers out there who used to hoard their pennies for books!

Support Black Authors Mug: Read books by Black authors, support Black authors!