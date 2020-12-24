LitNuts. Book Riot is teaming up with LitNuts for a chance to win a 1-year subscription to Kindle Unlimited!

Welcome to Book Fetish: Volume 436, your weekly round up of bookish clothing, art, accessories, reading tools, and more from around the web!

Because it’s Christmas Eve, I thought that it would be nice to highlight some digital and downloadable items that make perfect last-minute gifts!

Bookshelf Art Print: Print this pretty pastel print and hang it in your bookshelf nook!

Printable Book Notes: Get ready for 2021 reading with these cute bookish notes!

Read Book Art Pattern: Have an old book you want to turn into a stunning art piece? This pattern will show you how!

The Bookmark Vault: Do you love bookmarks? Get access to Mirkwood Scribes entire bookmark library and print bookmarks for all your friends!

Jane Austen Art Print: Do you know a Jane Austen fan in need of a last-minute gift? This is a lovely stack of her books!